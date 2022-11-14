Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:TSN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
