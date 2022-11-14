Vicus Capital Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

