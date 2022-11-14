Vicus Capital Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

