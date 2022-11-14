Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

