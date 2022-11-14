Vicus Capital Purchases 5,838 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

