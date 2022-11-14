Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OSCV opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

