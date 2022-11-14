Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 532,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,925,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 792,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 76,314 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $290.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.