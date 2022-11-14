Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.09 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.