Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

