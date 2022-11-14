Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Trading Down 6.0 %

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

NYSE CI opened at $303.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average is $279.22.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

