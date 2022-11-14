Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,791 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
