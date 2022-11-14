Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CBH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.56. 18,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,917. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

