Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,292,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,977,000 after buying an additional 94,325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 96,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of V opened at $203.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

