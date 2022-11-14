Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

V stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

