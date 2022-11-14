Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Senior Officer John W. Rozelle Sells 71,403 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Senior Officer John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,549.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$430,403.80.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.