VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle Acquires 1,607 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,166.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VOXX International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,297. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $259.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
