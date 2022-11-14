VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $273,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,346,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,386,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98.

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.28 on Monday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

