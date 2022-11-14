VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 2,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VTEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.98 million. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,396,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in VTEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

