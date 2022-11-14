Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.