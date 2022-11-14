Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 509,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

