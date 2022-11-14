Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $624,298.72 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.