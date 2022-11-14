Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $85.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. IAC has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 143,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in IAC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

