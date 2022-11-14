Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

WDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

WDO opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

