Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.