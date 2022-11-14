WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 382.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.