Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,508. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

