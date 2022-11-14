WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Announces GBX 9.10 Dividend

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 39 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,416 ($16.64). The company had a trading volume of 355,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,506. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,730 ($20.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.68) to GBX 1,900 ($22.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.62) to GBX 1,390 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.62) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,927.50 ($22.65).

Insider Buying and Selling

WH Smith Company Profile

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($49,107.51).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

