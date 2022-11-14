William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 32,308 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $241.48 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $177.31 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

