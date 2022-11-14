William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.30% of Central Garden & Pet worth $28,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

