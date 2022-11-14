William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $235.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.93.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

