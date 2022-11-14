William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

