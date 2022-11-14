William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $389,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PEB opened at $16.35 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

