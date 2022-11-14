William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Maximus worth $31,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,152 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MMS opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $86.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
