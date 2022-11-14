William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 27,676 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.63% of Argo Group International worth $33,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARGO opened at $25.71 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

