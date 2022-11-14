William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,717 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $126,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,072,146. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCOM stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

