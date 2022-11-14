Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Winnebago Industries worth $27,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

