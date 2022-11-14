Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $43,209.99 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

