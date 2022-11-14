Wojak Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.70 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $163.70 million and approximately $33,120.36 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

