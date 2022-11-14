Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Down 39.5% This Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $49.84 million and approximately $20,351.86 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02143141 USD and is down -12.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,356.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

