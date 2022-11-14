Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,089.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($7.58).

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

