Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,089.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($7.58).
About Wynnstay Group
See Also
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.