Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of XPER opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.