Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

