XRUN Price Tops $0.36 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $349.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

