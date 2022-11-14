YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Down 2.9% This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $216.75 million and approximately $2,185.07 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00006091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.97083073 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,277.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

