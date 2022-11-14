Zcash 1-Day Volume Hits $51.21 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $40.46 or 0.00243951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $635.35 million and $51.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00087750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,702,681 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

