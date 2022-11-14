ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.80

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ZClassic has a market cap of $336,293.50 and approximately $34.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00245540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00087726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.