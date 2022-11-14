Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.
Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.