Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

