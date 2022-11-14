ZEON One Day Volume Tops $236,242.75 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $100.01 million and approximately $236,242.75 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

