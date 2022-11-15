1,230 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

