200,000 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 28,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,702. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $84.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

