200,000 Shares in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Mana Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

MAAQ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 79,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

